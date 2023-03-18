Two Killed on Spot After Tipper Runs Over Two-wheel Riders at Nanthur Junction, Driver Arrested

Mangaluru: In negligent driving by the Tipper driver, two persons were killed on the spot, after a tipper ran over them while they were waiting at the signal at Nanthur Junction here on March 18.



The deceased have been identified as Samuel Jesudas (66) from Boloor and his relative Bhoomika (17) from Kumpala.

According to sources, Samuel Jesudas was bringing his relative Bhoomika from her house Kumpala to Bolor. Bhoomika was staying at Samuel Jesudas’s house and studying at St Aloysius College. On March 18, Bhoomika was returning to Boloor from Kumpala on her uncle’s two-wheeler. When they reached Nanthur Junction and stopped at the signal, a tipper Shree Adinatheshwara Roadlines bearing registration number, KA 19 AE 0721, ran over them, killing them on the spot.

The Kadri Traffic police reached the spot and arrested the Tipper driver. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Traffic police station.

