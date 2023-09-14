Two labourers die while unloading granite from truck at Malpe

Udupi: Two labourers hailing from Odhisa died after they were crushed under granite slabs in Thottam village near Malpe police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

The police gave names of the deceased as Babulla, 38, and Bhaskar,40.

The police said the deceased labourers had come in the container lorry that brought granite from New Mangalore Port to an under construction house in Thottam. While unloading them, a few granite slabs collapsed and two labourers got under it. They died on the spot.

The Malpe police registered a case of negligence against the transporter and owner of the under construction house.

