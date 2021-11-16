Spread the love



















Two labourers killed in wall collapse in Noida

New Delhi: Two labourers were killed when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Noida, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to the official, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday at a four-storied building in Sector 2, Noida where a construction work was in progress.

Additional DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rann Vijay Singh said that the newly constructed wall collapsed on two labourers who were tying the iron bars at the basement.

“As there was a clamour in the area after security guards raised an alarm, we received the information about the incident and immediately dispatched a team to the spot,” the Additional DCP said.

When the police team reached the spot, it found both the labourers in a critically injured state. The two were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

“The contractor, identified as Rajan, who had engaged the labourers into the construction works and another labourer present at the site, are absconding after the incident,” the official said.

A search operation has been launched to nab them. It was learnt that the owner of the building resides in the US and had given the building on rent.

A case has been registered and further probe is on, the official added.

