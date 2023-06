Two lecturers from Karkala drown in Tunga River in Shivamogga district

Shivamogga: Two lecturers of a private college at Nitte in Karkala taluk of Udupi district drowned in Tunga River at Thirthamattur in Tirthahalli taluk on June 18.

The deceased have been identified as Punith, 38, and Balaji, 36. They were on a trip to the place.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that one body had been retrieved from water. Further probe is on.

