Two LeT OGWs arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) overground workers (OGWs) and recovered incriminating materials from them, officials said.



Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) overground workers (OGWs) and recovered incriminating materials from them, officials said.

“On September 3, 2023, on receipt of a specific input a joint Naka was established at Shirkwara near Shirkwara bus stop by SOG kreeri, and 52 RR.During naka checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Wagoora Bridge side by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the said persons tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended them tactfully,” police said.

During preliminary questioning, they identified themselves as Tawseef Ramazan Bhat and Moien Amin Bhat alias Momin, both residents of Bada Mulla, Sheeri village, Baramulla.

From the possession of Moien Amin Bhat, a Chinese pistol with magazine and 15 rounds were recovered and from Tawseef Ramazan Bhat a hand grenade was recovered.

Both the persons are OGWs of LeT.

“They further revealed that they were constantly in touch with LeT handlers and passed all the information to Pakistani terrorist handlers. They were about to get active as terrorists after carrying out an attack on security forces and targeted killings,” police added.

Like this: Like Loading...