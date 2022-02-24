Two MBBS Students from Mangaluru Stranded in Ukraine Safe

Mangaluru: “Two students from Mangaluru who are pursuing their MBBS in Kiev, Ukraine are safe”, stated the press release issued by the district administration on February 24.

Claton D’Souza Son of Merwin D’Souza from Shanthi Nagar, Kembar Padil and another Anaina Anna daughter of Sandya from Derebail are both pursuing their MBBS studies in Kiev, Ukraine. Claton is a first-year and Anna is a third-year MBBS student.

Both Claton and Anna’s parents are in constant touch with the district administration. Both the students were supposed to return to India on February 26 but due to the documentation process, the confirmation of the air ticket was delayed. Both the students are safe in the hostel.

Flights to and from Ukraine are temporarily suspended and people are asked to avoid going to the airports. The district administration is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and is trying to bring back all the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Kankanady Town Police Inspector Ashok along with his team visited Claton’s house in Padil and interacted with his parents.