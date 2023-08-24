Two Men Arrested for Holding Matka Gambling at a Petty Shop near Thokkottu flyover

Mangaluru : In a swift action by Ullal police they were successful in arresting two men for holding a matka gambling around 2pm at a petty shop near Thokkottu flyover at Permannur on Wednesday 23 August 2023.

The arrested men are identified as Umran Appos, age 55, a resident of Kerebail house in Thokkottu and Ilyas, age 52 from Pilar, Prakash Nagar in Someshwara. The police have confiscated a Pen, yellow sheets of paper and Rs 2990 cash from the accused.

The duo are in police custody, and further investigation is in the process.

