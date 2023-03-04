Two men shot at in Delhi, miscreants identified

Two persons were shot at in northwest Delhis Kanjhawala area, an official said on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Mukul (20) and Chander Prakash (24), both residents of Chandpur village. The incident took place on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, information regarding a firing incident at Tatesar village was received at 6:24 p.m. following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found one empty cartridge and blood marks. The injured were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

“The police have identified the miscreants and multiple teams have been formed to nab them,” the officer added.

