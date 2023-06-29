Two Minors Die as Bike Hits Road Divider at Maryhill

Mangaluru: Two minors died after their bike hit the road divider in front of Vikas College Maryhill here, on June 28, late night.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan (16) and Chirag (15) from Padavinangadi.

According to the police, when Pavan and Chirag were riding the motorbike the rider lost control over the bike and crashed into the road divider in front of Vikas College. Both Chirag and Pavan were severely injured and succumbed to their injuries.

More details are awaited.

