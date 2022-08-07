Two more accused Arrested in Praveen Nettaru’s murder case

Mangaluru: Two more accused in the Nettaru murder case have been arrested

The arrested have been identified as Abid (22) from Navoor, Sullia, and Naufal (28) from Gaurihole, Bellare.

The investigation is still going on. All the assailants have been identified. The search for them is going on.

Till now a total of six accused have been arrested based on the investigations conducted so far.

