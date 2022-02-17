Two more held in BJP leader Avijit Sarkar murder case



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested two absconding accused in the case of the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Avijit Sarkar who was killed in the West Bengal post poll violence.

The CBI had recently declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on seven accused involved in the case. It had declared rewards on Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa, and Amit Das.

“Out of these seven Rahul Dey and Saurav Dey have been arrested by the CBI. We have chargesheeted 20 accused as of now in the case,” said a senior CBI official.

The accused were produced before the Competent Court in Kolkata and remanded to two days police custody.

Avijit was allegedly murdered by the accused during the post poll violence in West Bengal but his body was not given to his family for quite a long time. Four months after his murder the family was handed over the body along with the autopsy report. A postmortem was conducted on his body two times.

Though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that there was no incident of post poll violence in the state, a NHRC report has said that there were several cases of rape and murder after the announcement of the Assembly election results in 2021.

After investigation, a chargesheet against twenty accused was filed in the Court of ACJM, Sealdah (West Bengal) in 2021.