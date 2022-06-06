Two more minors raped in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Even before Hyderabad could overcome the shock of a gang rape of a teenage girl, the city was jolted by alleged sexual assault on two more minor girls.

The incidents took place on May 30-31 but came to light on Sunday after police announced the details.

In one of the cases, two men sexually assaulted the victim. According to police, a cab driver and his friend committed the rape after taking the girl to their house at Kondurg village in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the early hours of June 1, police received a complaint from a woman that her sister’s daughter was missing from the evening of May 31 from her house in Sultan Shahi area in the old city.

Police said around 5 a.m., patrolling personnel found her in the same area. She was brought to Moghalpura Police Station and sent to Bharosa Centre, where woman police officials recorded her statement.

The victim told police that she had left her aunt’s house for a walk to her parents’ house. Around 8 p.m. when she was standing near Pahadi Shareef Kaman and wanted to go to Shaheen Nagar, a cab driver lured her by offering to drop at her house. Cab driver Shaik Kaleem Ali (36), however, picked up his friend Luqman Ahemed Yazdani (36) enroute. They took the girl to Luqman’s house in Kondurg village, where they sexually assaulted her.

After committing the crime, Kaleem took the victim in his cab and dropped her in the Sultan Shahi area.

Based on the victim’s statement, police arrested the accused and sent them to judicial custody. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (A), 376 (2) (n), 376 DB, 376 AB r/w 34 IPC and section 5 (g) (m) r/w 6 and 9 (m) of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second incident, a man raped a minor girl on May 30. The girl, who works as a sales person at a cloth store near Charminar, was returning home when the accused lured her and took her to his house in Langar Houz area and sexually assaulted her. The next day he dropped her at the shop.

On Sunday when the girl complained of stomach pain and her mother enquired about it, she revealed the entire incident. The victim’s mother approached Kalapathar Police Station and lodged a complaint against Mohammed Sufiyan (21).

Police booked the accused for kidnapping and rape under section 363 and 376 (2) (n) IPC and Section 5 (1) r/w 6 (1) and (2) of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police were on the lookout for the accused.

The two incidents came to light a week after the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in posh Jubilee Hills area in a car. Son of the leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is among three juveniles and two majors were booked for the crime which was committed on May 28 but came to light last Friday.