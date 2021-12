Two Notorious Criminals arrested in Temple and House Theft Case, Rs 28 Lakh Worth Gold and Silver Seized

Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested two persons in connection with various theft cases in and around Mangaluru here on December 9.

The arrested have been identified as Naga Naika (55) from Chikkamagaluru and Maruti C V (33) from Davanagere.