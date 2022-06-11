Two officials held hostage for hours after Bihar road accident



Patna: Two Bihar government officials and their driver were held hostage for three hours in West Champaran district following a road accident that claimed the life of a five-year-old on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The accident took place on Lohyaria-Mahana road under Chanpatia police station at Badhaiya Tola village when an unidentified vehicle mowed down the child.

Following the accident, a large number of villagers assembled on the road and blocked it. At the same time, DRDA Director Sujeet Kumar Warnwal, probationary Deputy Collector Prateek Kumar and their driver were on the way for some work in Chanpatia block. The angry villagers held them hostage and demanded action against the errant driver.

As the matter was serious, ADM Anil Kumar and SDPO Sadar reached the spot with a large police force to free them. They negotiated with the villagers and assured action against the guilty driver and adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.

“After three hours of negotiations, we managed release of the two officers and their driver from the villagers. We have also registered an FIR against an unknown driver for the accident. Efforts are on to identify that errant driver,” the ADM said.