Spread the love



















Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF in Punjab



Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said its troopers shot dead two intruders from Pakistan in Punjab’s frontier district of Ferozepur.

On July 30 at about 8.48 p.m., BSF troops deployed in Thehkelan (Amarkot) in Ferozepur observed suspicious movement of intruders sneaking inside Indian territory. The troops challenged them to stop, but the intruders did not pay any heed to repeated warnings and continued to move towards the Indian side in an attempt to cross the border fence, the BSF said in a statement.

Subsequently, they were fired upon by BSF troops during which two intruders were shot down, it said.

Detailed search is in progress, the BSP added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...