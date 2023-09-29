Two Persons Arrested by CCB Sleuths for Plotting Murder of Transporters of Illegal Cattle

Mangaluru: The CCB sleuths have arrested two notorious persons who were conspiring to murder members of another gang involved in the transportation of illegal cattle. On a tip-off, a group of individuals engaged in attempted murders, cattle thefts, and other criminal activities were plotting murder of members of another gang who were illegally transporting cattle and were armed with deadly weapons in Adyar, the CCB got into quick action and were successful in nabbing Taslim, also known as “Garuda Taslim”, aged 34, a resident of Johra Manzil, Near Ammemmar railway bridge, Farangipet, Bantwal, and Hyderali, alias Hydu , age 26, residing near Ammemmar mosque, Farangipet, Bantwal.

During the arrest, the police confiscated two swords, a knife, two mobile phones, and a Mahindra Pickup bearing registration number KL14-AB-7212, together valued at Rs 5,21,000.

As per the police, a dispute had taken place between two rival gangs in Farangipet concerning the illegal transportation of cattle. As this dispute was related to illicit activities, it had not been reported to the police. Frequent arguments/fights took place between the two groups earlier.Based on reliable information that the gang was plotting to murder members of the other gang, the police took swift action and thwarted the attack. The police suspect the involvement of additional individuals in this case and are continuing their investigations.

It is learnt that Taslim, also known as ” Garuda Taslim” , has 14 cases pending against him, including attempted murder at Mangaluru rural police station, robbery, dual murder at Bantwal police station limits, assault, and cattle theft at Bantwal town police station limits, theft in Sullia police station limits, and assault at the railway police station. He was released on bail ten days ago. Hyderali, alias Hydu, has attempted murder cases at Moodbidri police station limits, cattle thefts in Ullal police station and Karkala police station limits.

Under the direction of police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the CCB sleuths conducted the operation.

Like this: Like Loading...