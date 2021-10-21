Two Persons Arrested for Crashing their Vehicles into Police Barricade near Farangipet

Spread the love



















Two Persons suspected in smuggling sand Arrested for Crashing their Vehicles into Police Barricade near Farangipet on 20 October during the wee hours of 2 am

Mangaluru: Police arrested two persons involved in smuggling of sand after they crashed their vehicles into a police barricade in Farangipet, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Wednesday, 20 October during the wee hours of 2 am. Their actions jeopardized the lives of the cops who were deployed at the checkpost. Acting on tip-oo, a team of cops led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hariram Shanker waited near Sahyadri College on the National Highway in Adyar, inspecting the contents of each vehicle to see if they were being used to ferry sand mined illegally.

The team then spotted a truck bearing Reg No KA 51 C 6229, which was followed by a Suzuki car bearing Reg No KA 19 MC 2269, heading towards the checkpost from the banks of River Netravati and Arafa Dakke around 2 am. The drivers of the two vehicles were instructed to stop their vehicles, but they sped past the personnel at the checkpost , and Mangaluru City Police decided to give chase.

When the vehicles approached the Farangipet checkpost, Bantwal rural police station constable Shekar Chowgala and a home guard asked the drivers to stop. The duo ignored the order and only narrowly avoided running into the police constable and home guard on duty. However, police pursued the two vehicles, and both the drivers stopped further away. The police quickly nabbed both the truck and car driver, who were identified s Abdul Ishaq, the truck driver, and Mohiuddin Apsar, the car driver.

The Mangaluru City police have registered a case under Section 353 of Indian Penal code. The Bantwal rural police registered a case under section 307, 352, 279 and 504 of the IPC.

