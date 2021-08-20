Spread the love



















Two persons electrocuted, four others injured during Muharram

Raichur: Two persons were electrocuted, and four others were injured during a Muharram procession at Sntekallur in this district. These accidents took place on Thursday night.

Police said on Friday that the deceased have been identified as Huligemma (26) and Hasansab (80) while the four injured people have been shifted to Lingasuru hospital.

The incident occurred while people were taking out a procession during the Muharram, when live wire came into contact to the decorated polls which were carried out by the people.

DY SP and staff visited the spot, and a case has been registered in the Maski police station.

