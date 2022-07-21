Two Persons Kill 32-year-old Tamilian for Insulting Their Mothers

Udupi: A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two persons for insulting their mother on July 21 evening at the Indrali Railway Station Road.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar (32), a native of Tamil Nadu. The Udupi Police arrested the accused Kutty and Naveen, both from Tamil Nadu.

According to the Udupi Police, Kutty and Naveen had planned to visit Goa from Tamil Nadu. The two of them boarded a train in Tamil Nadu and reached Mangaluru. From there, they boarded another train to Goa. When the train stopped for some hours in Udupi, they went to a nearby liquor shop. Kumar, who had been working in the Udupi Hotel for two months, was also present at the liquor shop. Since all the three were from Tamil Nadu, they became friends and consumed liquor together.

After consuming liquor, when the three of them were walking back, Kumar started to insult Kutty and Naveen’s mothers resulting in heated arguments between them. Naveen and Kutty then hit Kumar with a wooden log on the head. Kumar was severely injured and died on the spot.

The locals and the Railway Police caught Kutti and Naveen and handed them over to the Udupi Town Police.

DySP Udupi Sudhakar Naik and PI of Udupi Town Pramod Kumar visited the spot for investigation. A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station.