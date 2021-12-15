Two policemen, 1 civilian killed in explosions at Colombian airport

Bogota: At least three people were killed, including two policemen and a civilian, when two explosive devices detonated at the Cucuta international airport in northeastern Colombia, Defence Minister Diego Molano said.

The official on Tuesday said that the first device exploded and killed a civilian and minutes later two police officers died while trying to deactivate another explosive device, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There were two consecutive events, first an individual tried to jump over the airport fence with an explosive device which detonated and the individual died,” he said.

“The anti-explosives group of the police arrived immediately with soldiers, and amid their review, another device was detonated and killed the policemen,” he added.

Colombian President Ivan Duque condemned the act on his Twitter account, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

He said that immediate action was being coordinated with the army and the police to find those responsible.