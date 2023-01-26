Two policemen among nine injured in separate group clashes, 28 arrested

Nine people, including two policemen, were injured in separate group clashes in Nanasada in Banaskantha district and Ahmedabad city.



In Ahmedabad clash, two police personnel were injured in stone pelting, whereas seven people, including four women, were injured in group clash Banaskantha district on Wednesday night.

According to the complaint lodged by police officer Dinesh Karshanbhai with Shaher Kotda police station, the group clash broke out in Memco area over parking a lorry.

However, when police team reached the spot, mob started pelting stones on police team, in which two constables have suffered injuries.

The Ahmedabad police have registered a case of unlawful assembly, rioting, unlawful assembly with common intent, to obstruct a public servant for discharging his duty and to endanger human life, among others. Of the 32 named accused, 28 have been arrested.

In another incident, the group clash broke out between two community members over an old rivalry in Banaskantha district, Danta Police station officer said. Till Thursday morning, neither side had come forward to register a complaint, the officer added.

He said the moment police were informed about the incident, Police Sub Inspector R M Kotwal and his team had rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

Police force is deployed in the village. The seven injured were rushed to hospital.

