Two PUC Students from City College Arrested in Writing Graffiti on Pumpwell Flyover Wall

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident which was noticed early morning on 20 April 2021, where graffiti was scribbled by miscreants on one side of the wall of Pumpwell flyover (going from Pumpwell towards Nanthur), right opposite to Karnataka Bank Head Office – the graffiti read in huge letters “LOCKDOWN IS REQUIRED” and written in red paint. Now after investigations, the police have arrested two students from a reputed PU College in the City, based on the footage from nearby CCTV cameras. This was revealed by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar during a press meet while briefing the media persons. “They decided to scribble the graffiti with the message “Lockdown Is Required” so that the government could implement the lockdown, and due to which their exams will get postponed”, added the Police Commissioner.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Artist Vicky Shetty of Aditattva Arts, where he and his team of twenty artists painted the wall of Kankanady Pumpwell Flyover said, “It’s kind of a relief for us to note that the youth are arrested who scribbled the graffiti. Luckily they didn’t scribble on the finished artwork, but the graffiti was at one end of the wall. This is the recent project we undertook, where we will be painting nearly 100 Warli arts depicting the culture, tradition, customs, scenery etc of Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru on a one lakh square feet area”.

He further said, “We have already finished 25 Warli arts on one side of the flyover wall, facing Karnataka Bank HO (service road going from Pumpwell towards Nanthur. We were trying to finish the entire job by the end of May, but due to the lockdown and restrictions, our work could delay to first of June. We have asked permission from the authorities to continue our work during the lockdown, so we could finish it before the monsoon starts. Once the entire project is completed, the entire Pumpwell flyover will have a great traditional and cultural look of DK. In the past, we have painted the walls of Wenlock Hospital and University College in Hampankatta, the wall of Karangalpady Market, and the Kottara flyover, among many other places”.

Artist Vicky Shetty of Aditattva Arts

“Prime colours are being used to make the paintings more appealing. We have been painting several walls in the city with a view to sensitize people about keeping the city clean and beautiful. This is voluntary work and we use normal acrylic paints for our masterpieces. The idea behind the artwork is to preserve an art form and also create awareness among the people to preserve their surroundings and lead a healthy life. The initiative is aimed at keeping the area from turning into a garbage dump. Our team plans to give a makeover to other such neglected areas in the city as well. Our sincere thanks to Karnataka Bank for being the sponsor of this project”, added Vicky.

In conclusion,” Message on the wall through creative paintings is a well-thought idea. Also, brings awareness among the people to keep the city tidy. Everything is about photography and digital images today. This is a different type of art. People, especially children, do not get a chance to see things of beauty, so all this will be converted to good ideas. On the other hand, the deplorable state of the paintings is easily noticed by the general public. But sadly some of the earlier paintings on the city walls are faded and covered in dust, few posters, streaks of urine and gobs of spit: That’s how the city corporation’s imaginative project to decorate the city has ended up. The condition of some of the past paintings on the walls is very bad. At some places, the paintings are covered by paan spit and posters. MCC should renovate them as the paintings looked really good when they were fresh. And these young artists under the leadership of Vicky Shetty can give those walls an extreme-makeover with artistic works”.