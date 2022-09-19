Two Raichur students drown while taking selfie



Raichur: The Karnataka Police, the Fire Force and Emergency personnel have retrieved the bodies of two students who fell into a water body on Monday in Raichur district.

The deceased students have been identified as Sujith and Vaibhav. Both students of II PUC (Class 12) in Vidya Nidhi College.

According to police, the students went for a picnic near Kalamala in Tungabhadra left bank canal. They slipped while taking selfies near the canal and drowned in the water.

The Raichur Rural police and fire force personnel had rushed to the spot and taken up operations. Further investigation is on.

