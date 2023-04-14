Two Road Humps Installed on UP Mallya Road make Commuters Road Crossing Easy

Two Road Humps Installed on UP Mallya Road (Hampankatta-Nehru Maidan Road) make Commuter Road Crossing Easy, near Clock Tower and RTO/PWD/Government Offices near old AB Shetty Circle, adjacent to Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: Road Humps are installed to keep a uniform and low speed on a residential street or to reduce speeds at specific locations, such as intersections or pedestrian crosswalks. While the effectiveness of road humps in moderating speeds at the site of installation is generally considered proven, the actual adoption of the device remains controversial at the level of the community and practising engineers. But as they say, something is better than nothing, even though few of the road humps/speed-breakers that have been installed in the City, make the lives of the pedestrians/commuters less burden.

Recently after the new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Kuldeep R Jain took charge there have been quite a few changes in the traffic system to curb the traffic chaos, and also a couple of new Road Humps/Speed-breakers have been installed to control the speeding and reckless motorists and to keep the pedestrians/commuters safe while crossing the roads or walking. After two deaths near Bendoorwell junction which was due to the reckless and carelessness of the bus drivers, the police took the initiative of installing two road humps, and also barred buses from stopping near a bus shelter, there has been an improvement in the movement of traffic at that junction.

Now after a few complaints were raised since commuters/pedestrians were facing hardships in crossing the U P Mallya Road (Road leading from Hampankatta to Nehru Maidan) due to the non-stop movement of traffic and also the vehicles were not slowing or giving way to the pedestrians, the concerned authorities/police have taken the initiative of installing Road Humps/Speed Breakers, one near Clock tower and the other near RTO and Government Offices- and they have been proving good results, with commuters finding it easy and comfortable to cross the roads, in the said areas.

But if you look around the Mangaluru “SMART” City, where you need Road Humps, there is none of them, but where you don’t need a Road Hump, you’ll have a bunch of them- and that’s our so-called Smart City. Even if there are accidents taking place at a spot, no one bothers to install road humps, until there is a fatality. Frankly speaking, there are not as many humps as there are potholes. Commuters have to find roads between potholes and humps. Potholes happen by themselves while humps are made. The only reason for putting humps is to reduce the speed of the vehicle in junctions and to prevent accidents from taking place. The problem is not with the humps but with the way they are made.

Humps are laid unscientifically and are not even painted with white stripes. This makes them invisible and riders get a roller coaster experience. Whenever people complain of repeated accidents or speeding vehicles, the best solution they give is putting up humps! Some are just like small hillocks! How often have you been caught unawares by that huge hump on the road without a signboard warning before it? Very often. By an estimate, almost 90% of these humps in Mangalore are unscientific. But frankly speaking, the unscientifically laid road humps across the city are something that Mangaloreans need to complain about, as they not only pose a threat to the spines of motorists but also to vehicles. The highways department or local body must put up a warning sign 40m ahead of the speed breaker.

If the government follows the IRC norms, it will help reduce accidents in the city. Speed breakers should also be painted with the correct yellow and white marks, but that’s what is lacking here in the city. Does anyone care about it? Are our city and traffic authorities waiting for more casualties of motorists or what? It is time for the commuters/motorists to raise their voices against these unsafe “speed breakers” which are ”life breakers” to the concerned local civic authorities. Let us do it for a good cause and the safety of our lives and the lives of the citizens. Safety is much more important than being sorry later. Let’s do it before it’s too late-Thank You!

Like this: Like Loading...