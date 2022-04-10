Two Sisters belonging to COP Staff Family Drowned in NITK Surathkal Beach

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after In a tragic incident, where three engineering students- Alen Reji (22), Amal C Anil (22) and Antony Shenoy (21) of Mangalam Engineering College, Kottayam, Kerala drowned at St Mary’s Island, Malpe here, on 7 April 2022, here we have yet another drowning incident where two sisters belonging to a Mangaluru Commissionerate of Police Staff lost their lives when they had stepped into the NITK Surathkal beach, this morning (10 April)

The deceased have been identified as Miss Trisha, aged 17 and Miss Vaishnavi, both sisters, from Mangaluru. They are both daughters of a staff working in the Mangaluru Commissionerate of Police office. It is learnt that the family had gone to a temple in Surathkal as part of rituals to be performed.

