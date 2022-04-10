Two Sisters Drown in NITK Surathkal Beach

Two Sisters belonging to COP Staff Family Drowned in NITK Surathkal Beach

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after In a tragic incident, where three engineering students- Alen Reji (22), Amal C Anil (22) and Antony Shenoy (21) of Mangalam Engineering College, Kottayam, Kerala drowned at St Mary’s Island, Malpe here, on 7 April 2022, here we have yet another drowning incident where two sisters lost their lives when they had stepped into the NITK Surathkal beach, this morning (10 April)

The deceased have been identified as Miss Trisha, aged 17 and Miss Vaishnavi (21), both sisters, from Bengaluru. It is learnt that the family had gone to a temple in Surathkal as part of rituals to be performed.

Even though the above details were published earlier, it has come to our notice from the local police sources that the deceased are Miss Vaishnavi aged 21 and Miss Trisha aged 17, from Shaktinagar in Bengaluru. It is learnt that Vaishnavi’s father Venkatesh was rescued by local fishermen, and both the deceased were daughters of brothers. The family of the deceased had gone to NITK beach in order to offer the ashes of Venkatesh’s father-in-law who died recently.

Police sources reveal that Venkatesh was playing on the beach along with his daughter Vaishnavi and his brother’s daughter Trisha, during which a huge wave suddenly pulled all of them into the sea. Meanwhile, the family members present at the beach called the Surathkal police. Luckily, a Good Samaritan Prashant, a home guard from Surathkal police station and along with a local youth, who were nearby, brought all the two girls and Venkatesh to the shore and then shifted them to Srinivas hospital in Mukka. Sadly, Trisha and Vaishnavi were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Meanwhile, Venkatesh is recovering in the hospital.

Vaishnavi, the daughter of Venkatesh Rao (52) who works as a technician is studying BE at AJ Institute of Technology, while Trisha, daughter of Prashanth, who works in an IT company is doing her SSLC. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had visited the hospital, and a case has been registered at Surathkal police station.