Two sleeping with burning coal inside room die of suffocation

Two persons who were sleeping with burning coal inside their room to beat the cold died due to suffocation while two others in another room have been found unconscious, here in the DLF Phase-3 area, the police said on Monday.



Gurugram: Two persons who were sleeping with burning coal inside their room to beat the cold died due to suffocation while two others in another room have been found unconscious, here in the DLF Phase-3 area, the police said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said that the police received information about the incident on Monday evening.

The deceased includes a woman and man — Sanjeev Joshi, 47. Two others — both women — who were found in an unconscious state, have been hospitalised.

Joshi was the owner of the ‘Knite Ryder’ eatery. His female friends — including the one who died, were from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“All four were celebrating a birthday party. Due to the cold, they used a coal heater as we had recovered coal inside the room. Due to suffocation, two of them died and two others were admitted to a hospital,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the staff of the eatery got suspicious when none of them turned up till evening.

Later, the eatery staff went to the place where the four had partied. Upon opening the door of the house, they found everyone in an unconscious state, he said.

“Two other women who are undergoing treatment are out of danger. The police are investigating the matter,” ACP Kaushik added.

Prima facie, it seems that Joshi and his friend died due to suffocation from the smoke of the coal heater, the ACP said.

An autopsy of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday following which the actual cause of death will be ascertained, the police said.