Spread the love



















Two snatchers who used to target Delhi’s posh colonies held



New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested two notorious snatchers-cum-robbers identified as Sahil Goswami and Sumit who had committed multiple mobile snatching incidents at posh colonies of South Delhi like Hauz Khas, South Extension, Safdarjung Enclave, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony and nearby areas.

According to the police, on analysing the CCTV footages of multiple incidents it was revealed that same motorcycle was used in all the incidents by the accused persons. After that the police launched a search for the accused but the vehicle remained untraced despite continuous efforts as the criminals were using defective number plate on the bike.

“During analysing of CCTV footages, it was revealed that one of accused persons went inside Green Park Extension with a polythene bag and returned after 15-20 minutes without the bag. This fact gave a lead to the team that some of his known was residing in the area,” DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur said.

Thereafter, the police team started an extensive search in Green Park. During the investigation, it was found that two old people were living in a park in the area for a long time and there actual residence was in Sultanpuri.

During the interrogation the elderly people revealed their family details and address.

“After cross-checking the details it was found that the son of the old man was involved in multiple cases of snatching, Arms Act and robberies. On analysing his dossier his description matched with alleged motorcycle rider Sumit,” the officer said.

Working on the lead, the police nabbed Sumit from Sultanpuri after conducting raids. Sahil was arrested from Green Park on the information provided by Sumit.

During the investigation, the accused persons revealed the name of Rani Khera village resident Rohit who used to purchase the stolen mobiles from them. He was also arrested after technical surveillance.