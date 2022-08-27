TWO Students of CFAL Qualify to IIIT Hyderabad by Securing AIR Ranks

Mangaluru: CFAL’s series of consistently rolling out gems with excellent results in various competitive exams continues with their outstanding feat at UGEE. Their students, Anish R Joishy and Prabhav Shetty of Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) have cleared the Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Examination (UGEE) conducted by IIIT, Hyderabad by securing All-India Rank (AIR) 79 & 102 respectively. The exam was conducted on June 4. A second round for allocation of seats will be conducted soon wherein many more CFAL students are expected to gain entry into IIIT Hyderabad.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) ranks amongst the five top colleges in the country for Computer Science Engineering and offers challenging academic programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, which encourage students to not only excel in coursework but also carry out research in a chosen specialization. The prospects for students who study at IIIT Hyderabad are on par with the opportunities for students studied at IITs.

About UGEE Hyderabad :

The UGEE mode is for admission to dual degree programmes. Graduates of the dual degree programmes earn two degrees: BTech and MS. The Master’s degree requires completion of a research thesis. The programme prepares students for research-oriented jobs and higher studies. The duration of the programme is 5 years.

(https://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/ugee/).

CFAL – 10 years of consistent results continue :

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in science and mathematics, so that they become leaders in education, research, industry and innovation. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world. The institute aims to create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, creativity, nature awareness and holistic well-being in their student community. CFAL students have consistently achieved the best results in the region in some of the most challenging examinations in India and abroad. CFAL program starts from Foundation (Grade 7-10), all the way up to options of PCMB, PCMCs & PCMS in its PU College. They provide the best training for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, KCET & Olympiads in Mangaluru.

For further information contact:

CFAL (Centre for Advanced Learning)

Bejai- Kapikad, Mangaluru

Phone: 9900520233

