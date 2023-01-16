Two Supervisors & Contractor Arrested due to Death of Labourer as Mud Caved In

Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have arrested two supervisors and contractor on the charges of negligence which had led to the death of a labourer, and caused injuries to five others, after mud caved in on them, while they were working near a railway bridge at Chelyaru near Surathkal. As per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested accused are Supervisors Mohan Vishnu Naika (44) and Nagaraj Narayana Naika (44). It is learnt that no precautionary measures were taken while carrying out the work at the site, no permission was taken from the railway authorities, and also no railway personnel were present while the work was undertaken.

Police have filed a case of negligence also on Ramachandra, a contractor of Andhra Pradesh origin, along with the two supervisors after a complaint was filed. It is accused that the contractor and supervisors did not take any safety precautions for the labourers though they knew that there were chances of mud getting caved in during the passing of the trains on the bridge.

All three arrested were produced before the court. The court sent them to judicial custody. Out of the 12 labourers who were working at the time of the mishap, labourer Obeleshappa (65) died on the spot, while Govindappa, Sanjeeva and his wife Trupti alias Rekha sustained injuries, and got treated at a private hospital. Further investigation is on.