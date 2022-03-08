Two taken into Custody for Assaulting Junior Student in College Hostel

Kundapur: The Police have taken two students into custody, for allegedly assaulting a junior student in the college hostel here on March 8.

The accused are identified as Dishad and Shindo both from Kerala and studying Nursing in a private college in Kota.

According to the police, Dishad and Shindo assaulted Devdas a junior student staying in the College Hostel on Monday, March 7 night with bottles. Seriously injured Devdas was shifted to the hospital by his friends.

It is said that the accused were harassing Devdas for many days. After getting the information, the Kota Police rushed to the spot and took both the accused into their custody. Later the case was handed over to Kundapur Police.