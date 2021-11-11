Spread the love



















Two Tibetans Arrested for Credit Card Fraud in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two Tibetans were arrested by the CEN police on November 11, in connection with the credit card fraud in Mangaluru.

The arrested have been identified as Dakpa Phunde (40) and Lobsang Sangyes (24) from Tibet.

According to the police, on September 9, Alexander from Attavar filed a complaint in the CEN police station about his SBI credit card used by him for 3 years and was cancelled. The same credit card which was surrendered to the SBI bank on March 23, 2021, was used by someone to transfer Rs 1,12,000 to their account. Alexander came to know about the money transfer when he received the accounts statement. In this connection, a case was filed in the CEN police station.

During investigations, the police found that the money was transferred through Mobikwik Wallet App to Fincare Small Finance Bank in Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra. The amount of Rs 1,12,000 was transferred to Lobsang Sangyes account.

Accused Dakpa Phunde was exchanging money to Mundagodu from Tibet using China banned apps such as WeChat and Redpack. Dakpa is presently working as a money exchange agent.

Both the accused have been arrested and produced before the 7th JMFC court and remanded to police custody for 10 days.

