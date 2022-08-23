Two-time champion Momota reaches second round at badminton worlds



Tokyo: Second seed Kento Momota, bidding for his third world title, beat Lino Munoz of Mexico to reach the second round at the World Badminton Championships held here on Monday.

Momota took only 37 minutes to see off the 82nd-ranked Munoz 21-16, 21-14. The local favourite will next face India’s H.S. Prannoy.

Third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark became the biggest name to crash out in the first round as he went down to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 21-19.

All three men’s singles players of China advanced to the second round, reports Xinhua.

Former silver medallist Shi Yuqi, playing his first match in 10 months, fought off a tenacious challenge to beat lowly-ranked Ade Resky Dwicahyo of Azerbaijan 22-20, 21-10.

Lu Guangzu beat Toby Penty of England 21-9, 13-21, 21-14 while Zhao Junpeng enjoyed a walkover victory over Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori, who failed to show up.

Top seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark advanced with a victory over Liew Daren of Malaysia 21-16, 21-12. He will next take on Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

