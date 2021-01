Spread the love



















Two Tourists Rescued from Drowning at Kapu Beach

Mangaluru: Lifeguards at Kapu Beach today, Saturday 2 January 2021 rescued two tourists from drowning at 3.30 pm at Kapu Beach in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The tourists are Rahul from Shimoga aged 22 years, and Tejas from Mysuru, aged 23 yrs, who were rescued by Lifeguards Prashant Karkera and Pratham along with Scuba diver Jack and Pradeep Kumar.