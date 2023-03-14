Two wanted criminals arrested in Delhi

The Outer Delhi Police have arrested two wanted criminals, who were involved in around three dozen criminal cases.



The accused were also among the top ten criminals identified in the outer district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of outer Delhi, Harender Singh said that the accused are brothers and identified them as Pradeep alias Vicky and Ajeet alias Sunny.

Last year Vicky was caught by the police after shooting him in the leg. After coming out of bail he again started committing crimes.

“On March 13, Inspector Praveen Kumar received secret information that two notorious robbers, wanted in attempt to murder case, were roaming in Outer Delhi. A team was formed and a raid was conducted in Y Block of Mangolpuri from where they were held. A country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from them,” said the officer.

After this a case was registered against both accused.

The police said that Pardeep admitted his offence and revealed that he was a drug addict. He daily consumed smack of Rs 2000. Pradeep and Ajeet also attempted to murder a businessman in the Samaypur Badli area, said police.

