Two-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

Karnataka will impose a two-week lockdown starting 10 pm on April 27, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Monday.

Shops selling essential items and groceries will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function. Public transport will remain shut, Yediyurappa said.