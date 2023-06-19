Two-wheeler and Bus Collision at Agumbe Ghat: Pillion rider Nirmitha Succumbs in Hospital

Udupi: The pillion rider who was seriously injured in the accident that occurred in Agumbe Ghat on Sunday, June 18, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital in Manipal on June 19.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmitha from Barkur.

Shashank and his friend Nirmitha were returning to Udupi from Shivamogga on their two-wheeler when a private bus travelling from Udupi to Shivamogga collided with their motorbike. Both the riders were thrown to the ground. Due to severe head injuries, Shashank died on the spot. Seriously injured Nirmitha who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital breathed her last on June 19 without responding to the treatment.

A case has been registered at the Hebri Police Station and further investigation is on.

Also Read the Related Article

Like this: Like Loading...