Two-Wheeler & Mobile Phone Thefts Barke Cops Nab Two Person

Mangaluru: Two persons who were involved in the theft of 2 Two-Wheelers and three mobile phones, have been arrested by the police personnel of Barke station, and have confiscated the stolen items from the accused.

The arrested persons are identified as Sumanth Burman (19), hailing from Meenakaliya near Baikampady, Mangaluru, and Taranath Salian (26), hailing from Kemminje in Puttur taluk. The police were successful in nabbing these two culprits, when they were investigating a missing case of a two-wheeler, which was parked by K Prakash near his residence in Ballabagh, Mangaluru, which was stolen on 22 November 2021.

As per the police, the accused Sumanth Burman has cases filed against him in Kavoor, Panambur and Mangaluru (East) police stations, while Taranath has cases registered against him in the Mangaluru North police, Surathkal, Ullal, Mangaluru South & East and Puttur town police stations, with all their cases related to robberies, ganja trafficking, etc.

The accused were arrested under the supervision of Barke police inspector K Jyotirlinga Honakatti and his police team.