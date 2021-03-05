Spread the love



















Two-wheeler Rider Arrested for Attempt to Assault KSRTC Bus Driver

Mangaluru: The Kankanady Town Police have arrested a youth for trying to assault a KSRTC Bus driver at Padil near the Railway Overbridge on March 5.

The arrested has been identified as Shohif (19) from Adyar Kannur.

According to the Bus driver, on March 5, driver Raju Gajakosha was on duty in the Bus bearing registered number KA 21 F 0176. The bus was on its way from Puttur to State Bank. At 8:50 am, Shohif on his Deo Scooty riding recklessly waylaid the bus near the Padil Railway Overbridge. Shohif then approached the bus driver, used foul language and brought a machete from the two-wheeler threatening to kill him. As the public gathered, Shohif fled from the spot.

Raju later filed a complaint in the Kankanady Town Police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Shohif, and investigation is on.