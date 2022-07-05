Two-wheeler Rider Dies After Truck Topples at Padubdiri

Udupi: A two-wheeler rider died after a truck toppled over him. The accident occurred after the truck driver lost control on NH 66, Padubidri here on July 5.

The deceased has been identified as Samshuddhin from Padubidri.

According to the police, while Shamshuddin was on his way to work on a two-wheeler, a truck toppled over after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver suddenly applied brakes near the Padubidri circle, causing the vehicle to tilt over. The truck was travelling from Udupi to Mangaluru.

Shamshuddin was on his two-wheeler and passing from the spot at that precise second and was crushed as the truck fell over him.

Samshuddhin died on the spot. A case has been registered at the Padubidri Police Station.