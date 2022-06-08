Two-Wheeler Riders Caught on MP & A Cloud Kitchen Fined Rs 20K for Dumping Waste

Two-Wheeler Riders (one scooter Reg No KA-19 HF 8892 with two women and a motor-bike Reg No KA 19 H D 3270 with two men Caught on Mobile Phone dumping waste near the Catholic Cemetery/Damodar Suvarna Road, Opp to Valencia Church ) and a Cloud Kitchen ‘Hunger Lust’ operating from Marnamikatta in the City Fined Rs 20,000 for Dumping Waste, after a citizen Rohan Manoj found the identity of the business after going through the waste, found near the lane behind the new Kankanady Market getting constructed)

Mangaluru: The garbage menace is increasing day by day, even after Mangaluru City Corporation, Ramakrishna Mission, and many other social organizations had played an important role in keeping the City clean through various projects. Unfortunately there are way too many people who are still abusing the Swachh Campaign and littering the City at every nook and corner- and nothing has been done by MCC nor law enforcement officials in stopping such illegal acts.

City officials are totally neglecting and turning a blind eye for such a disgusting, filthy, stinky and ugliest situation that makes mockery of “Swachh Mangaluru”, and brings a bad name for the so-called ‘Smart City’? The area near Gorigudda Cemetery is ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medicine waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits and veggies, what not-you can notice all kinds of thrash lining the sides of the street- and stray dogs were ripping open trash bags and feasting on the left over food waste.

You can even see men urinating along the stretch of this street,behind a couple of not-in-use city buses, which have been lying there for months, including a tempo which is sitting idle for over a year- and this information was provided by a member of Mangalore Civic Group, who was quick enough to click a photo of two women coming on a scooter bearing Reg No KA-19 HF 8892 at night, and taking off. Even though this citizen has the face images of the women, he didn’t want us to publish it. What a stinky affair? What a pathetic and sad situation it is to look at the mess- and we call our City a Education Hub, and SMART CITY? What a joke!

This spot even has signs put up by the same citizen not to dispose of garbage, but people still litter. A couple of days ago, yours truly of Team Mangalorean caught two men coming on a motor-bike bearing Reg No KA 19 H D 3270 and dumping waste- and yours truly was quick enough to stop them and questioning what the heck they were doing by throwing waste when they are not suppose to- and their reply was “We have seen many people dump garbage here, so we followed”. I asked them, “If people jump into the well due to problems, will you also do it? There was no reply, and when I told them their photos will be uploaded on our web, the pillion rider picked up the waste and they drove off.

Now coming to yet another incident that happened near the lane behind the new Kankanady Market that is being built, a evening after the residents had planted few plants to keep away waste dumpers, surprisingly next day morning an concerned citizen of Mangaluru and also a Mangaluru Civic Group Rohan Manoj, who found a couple of waste bags, took the initiative in going through the contents inside the bag, and found a T -shirt, Kitchen Order Ticket (KOT) slips etc and after identifying who the illegal waste thrower was, he immediately informed the area corporator Naveen D’souza, who followed up with MCC Health Inspector Shivalingappa and quick action was taken against the Cloud Kitchen based at Marnamikatta, Mangaluru and the owner was fined Rs 20,000 ( Copy of fine paid incorporated in the report) . The efforts put in by Rohan Manoj, Corporator Naveen D’souza and MCC Health Inspector has been appreciated in social media.

Dumping waste, urinating etc near the Valencia Cemetery, is this the respect people are paying for the deceased- too sad. Sometimes people attending the funeral rites can’t bear the stink and have to wade through the scattered waste- and what has the area ward corporator Ms Jacintha Alfred done, ask locals. Absolutely nothing! Even dead animals, including rats and chicken and other meat waste is also dumped along the street , making the area much worse, with the foul smell-total unhygienic. Ignorant men also urinate on this stretch of the street, hiding behind two-three stalled buses-thanks to MCC for not providing toilets in the City?

It all began with a thought that “it cannot be just about sweeping the streets for five years. Swacch Bharath/Swacch Mangaluru was not just about keeping streets clean. It was about creating awareness. An awareness that would then automatically lead to people keeping the city, the country clean and taking the responsibility of ensuring it stays that way. It was about changing the way things have remained for decades now, and also facilitating this change. But after Ramakrishna Mission stopped their project after five years of hard work, Mangaluru City is back to square one, with people littering left and right.

Two active members of Mangalore Civic Group Nigel Albuquerque and Benedict Fernandes opined to Team Mangalorean if while clicking photos of people who dump waste are not clear, next option is to video record. Many a times the pictures don’t show a clear image of garbage carried and thrown. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar or any senior authorities in MCC should come up with an initiative to reward persons who report incidents of waste dumping, and they should be rewarded with cash, and by keeping the callers names anonymous. Fines of Rs 5000 and above should be slapped on garbage dumpers, and strict action should also be taken . Effective to incentivize the reporting for better results.

On a final note, while I end this report my humble request to the Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Area Ward Corporators,, the Health Inspector with MCC and other concerned authorities to come up with a solution to end this garbage menace on this street which is haunting the walkers, joggers and pedestrians who walk by- thus making a good impact towards our efforts in making Mangaluru Swacch? As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind), hoping some positive results will emerge out soon in stopping the IGNORANT and MORONS from dumping waste here.

