Spread the love



















Two Women Killed while Crossing Railway Track by a Speeding Train

Mangaluru: As per police sources, two women lost their lives while crossing the railway track by a speeding train. The tragic incident took place this morning, Saturday 21 August at Mahakali Padpu in the city. While one of the ladies who was crossing the railway track got run over by the train, her companion who tried to pull her out, also got run over.

The names of the deceased are Vasanthi aged 50, and Prema, aged 55. It is learnt that both women were taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch. Railway police visited the spot and further investigation is on. The bodies have been taken to Wenlock hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Like this: Like Loading...