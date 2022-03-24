Two Youngsters Arrested for Damaging Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Flex in Assaigoli-Konaje

Mangaluru: As per police reports, two youngsters have been arrested for damaging a flex displaying images of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti put up in Assaigoli in Konaje limits on Wednesday, 23 March 2022.

The arrested have been identified as Sharan, aged 24 years S/o Damodar Assaigoli, and Sujith, aged 26, S/o Gopalkrishna Harekala. Rumours are that previous revenge between certain groups could be the cause for the incident. Konaje police are further investigating the motive behind this act.