Two Youth Drown while Bathing in River Shankaranarayana

Kundapur: In a tragic mishap two youth drowned in the river at Ardi under the Shankaranarayana Police limits on August 23 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Naik (22) son of Mahabala Naik and Suresh (19) son of Late Kala Naik residents of Albadi, Shankaranarayana.

According to police sources, Mohan and Suresh were working at a construction site. On August 24, after work, both had gone to take bath in the river. Both slipped and fell into the deeper side of the river and drowned.

The bodies were retrieved late in the evening and sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Shankaranarayana PSI Sridhar Naik and his officials visited the spot and collected the information.

Shankaranarayana police have registered a case and are probing the incident.

