Two Youths Drown in Alape Padpu while Swimming

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while they were swimming at Alpe Padpu here on July 30.

The deceased have been identified as Vikshith (28) and Varun (26).

According to the police, a group of youth had gone swimming at Alape Padpu which comes under the KTPS limits. When Vikshith and Varun were swimming both drowned, their friends tried to save them but in vain.

Both the bodies have been retrieved and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

A case (UDR) has been registered and an investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...