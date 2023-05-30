Two Youths drown in Pond at Kundapur

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned in a pond in Bobbaryanakodlu on May 29 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Bharath Shettigar (16) and Rajendra Shettigar (27) both residents of Kandavara.

According to the police, five youths had gone swimming in the pond. Without knowing the depth of the water, four youths began to drown. Rajendra Shettigar who saw his friends drowning, went to their rescue and succeeded in rescuing three of them but while trying to rescue Bharath, both drowned in the pond.

The Kundapur Fire tenders helped to recover the bodies from the pond. The Bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station and an investigation is on.

