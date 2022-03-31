Two Youths drown in River at Amasebailu

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while taking a dip in the Macchattu River under the Amasebailu Police Station limits here on March 31.

The deceased have been identified as Sumanth Madivala (18) and Ganesh (18) both residents of Ullooru. They were studying in First PUC at the Shankernarayana Junior College.

According to the police, on March 31, both Sumanth and Ganesh were taking a dip in the river. Suddenly, they were washed away due to the strong currents. Locals who noticed them drowning tried to rescue them with the help of others but all in vain.

Later the bodies were recovered from the river and sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered in the Amasebail Police Station.