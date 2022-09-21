Two youths labelled robbers, thrashed by mob in Bihar’s Saharsa



Patna: Two youths were seriously injured after they were beaten by a mob, instigated by their enemy, in Bihar’s Saharsa district, police said on Tuesday.

Jay Ballabh Yadav has a personal enmity with Khushilal Yadav and his relatives over property dispute, and his father Sikandar Yadav was also lynched on August 29.

The same group intercepted Jay Ballabh Yadav and his friend Bhelwa village under Sadar police station on Sunday evening and provoked local villagers by telling them that the two were criminals going for a robbery.

The youths were taken to Madhepura Medical college and later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital and their condition is said to be serious.

Jay Ballabh Yadav has a piece of land in Bashdih village in Saharsa district and Khushilal Yadav and his relatives were eyeing it. They brutally assaulted Jay Ballabh Yadav and his father Sikandar Yadav on August 29, and the latter succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On Sunday, Jay Ballabh Yadav, accompanied by his friend, were on the way to former’s in-law house in Dharail village, when Khushilal Yadav learnt about their movement. When they reached Bhelwa village, a large number of villagers were present there and Khushilal Yadav and his relatives provoked them to attack the youths.

When Jay Ballabh Yadav’s family learned about the attack, they immediately reached there and rescued them.

“We have taken the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against five persons. They were also facing murder charges in another case. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Sadar police station investigating officer R.P. Sharma.

Like this: Like Loading...