Type V Coast Guard Accommodations for Married & In-Living Officers Inaugurated

IG S PARAMESH, PTM, TM, COMMANDER, COAST GUARD REGION (WEST) INAUGURATES TYPE V COAST GUARD MARRIED ACCOMMODATION AND IN-LIVING OFFICERS’ ACCOMMODATION AT NEW MANGALORE IN VIRTUAL MODE

Mangaluru : The Indian Coast Guard in its commitment to provide accommodation for all its personnel, inaugurated Type V CG Married and In-living Accommodation for its Officers’ at Mangalore on 17 Aug 2022 in virtual mode. The accommodation complex at Bajpe and Panambur respectively were virtually inaugurated by the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West).

Family accommodation along with allied facilities for a total of 32 CG Officers and six in-living Officers’ accommodation has been completed and handed over as part of the projects. These accommodations for families and single Service personnel are tailored to be cost efficient, be in the right place so that it aligns with our future footprint and be of the right quality.

Indian Coast Guard at Mangalore has accorded top priority to ensure timely completion of both the infra projects despite labour-availability related challenges view COVID-19 lockdowns in the last two years and the In-living Officers’ accommodation is likely to compensate the requirement of deficient In-living Officers’ accommodation to a significant extent.

Workshmanship and project monitoring by the MES & CPWD and its personnel for bringing the project to fruition which is as per latest specifications. Indian Coast Guard is undertaking infrastructure development at Bajpe, Mangalore to strengthen its operational reach and enhance the coastal security along the coast of Karnataka. The major ongoing projects at Bajpe, Mangalore include administrative, technical, and living accommodation for the Coast Guard Air Enclave and married accommodation for DSC personnel.

The same will also contribute towards undertaking CG Charter inter alia Search and Rescue (SAR), Pollution Response, etc. The new Type V CG Married Accommodation & In living Officers’ accommodation are state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. The buildings utilize resource efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices.

As part of infrastructure development at Mangalore, Commander Coast Guard Region (West) inaugurates the Type V CG Married and Officers’ in-living Accommodation at Mangalore. Mangalore is being developed as a major station where the Coast Guard Academy of global standards is also being planned.

