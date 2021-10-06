Spread the love



















U N Committee on Child Rights Cites Mangalorean Preethi L Nagaveni’s Work in its Report

Mangaluru: It is a matter of great pride for the State of Karnataka that Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a young scholar from Mangalore, pursuing her PhD in England has been acknowledged and widely appreciated at the international level for her outstanding contributions in the field of Human Rights Law.

Preethi, along with another research scholar Amit Anand, has submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Rights of the Child as part of the Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session [online] of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Among other things, their report highlighted those children who are removed from their homes and placed in residential care (Child Care Institutions (CCIs) / Shelter Homes) are often re-victimized by those who are responsible for providing them with a supportive, protective and caring environment. Nearly 40% of such residential homes in India do not have adequate measures in place to prevent physical or sexual abuse of children. 91% of the CCIs are run and managed by NGOs in the country.

The Objective:

The overall purpose of the Day of General Discussion is to examine broadly the current situation regarding alternative care in its complexity, identify and discuss particular areas of concern with regard to the unnecessary separation of children from their families and appropriate ways to respond to family and child separation in cases where it is unavoidable. The Day of General Discussion also provides an opportunity to review the implementation of relevant international standards and progress made since the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the Rights of the Child regarding children living without parental care, the Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty and the normative discussions between the Committee on the Rights of the Child and the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Rights of the Child has not only published it on the official website of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) – Click Here

but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”. – Click Here

Earlier, Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni has attracted the attention of international policymakers by presenting two joint oral statements before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women on the Rights of Indigenous Women and Girls and joint written statement to the OHCHR on the issue of systemic racial bias against people of African descent in the United States.

Preethi has published her research widely in various international academic journals. She is a Junior Fellow at the Think Tank on Human Rights, Family and Gender, Global Research Network, U.K and a Senior Editor, King’s Student Law Review Forum, King’s College London. She is a Gold Medalist from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and has completed her Master of Laws in England.

